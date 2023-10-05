The Town of Middletown is sponsoring its fourth annual Holiday Card Art Contest as a way of spreading seasonal cheer and promoting the beauty of Middletown in the community. The winning submission will be used to decorate our holiday card that we send out to employees, volunteers, and officials who work to make Middletown a great place to live.

Contest Rules

Eligibility: this contest is open to all Middletown residents, including school-age children, amateur artists, and photography enthusiasts.

Deadline: Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Theme: “Middletown Winter Celebrations”- Please share your favorite winter activity, community event, or festive gathering in Middletown. Be creative, share your holiday spirit, and have fun!

Size: submission(s) should be sized to fit a rectangular card, either portrait or landscape orientation. Dimension limits: at least 5 inches by 7 inches, not to exceed by 5.5 inches by 8 inches.

Media: artwork should be in full color; drawing, painting, or photography welcome.

We will accept digital or paper submissions. Must provide a digital file or high-quality scan or be on paper that can be scanned.

How to Enter: email submissions to Maureen Maurer at mmaurer@middletownri.com or mail/drop off an envelope with artwork to Town Administrator’s Office, Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842. All submissions should include the name of artist, age of student (if relevant), Middletown address, phone and email. For more information, please call the Town Administrator’s office at (401) 849-2898.

Name of Artist: the name of the artist should not be on front of artwork. Please attach name and contact information to submitted artwork. If submission is digital, please include artist full name in the file name. If submission is on paper, please put name and contact info on back of artwork. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you would like your work returned to you by US mail.

Notification: All entrants will be notified by email of the receipt of their submission. The artist whose submission is chosen by the Town of Middletown will be notified by email and/or phone.

Prizes: the person whose artwork is chosen by town staff will have their artwork featured on the holiday card that is printed and mailed to several hundred Middletown employees, volunteers and officials; the name of the artist will be printed on the back of the card. In addition, the winner will receive a $50 gift card and a matted and framed finished holiday card presented to them by town officials. Use of Artwork: Winning entries and the name of the artist will be reproduced on holiday cards and other material for distribution. A submitted entry will serve as authorization for the Town of Middletown to use artwork and name of artist for publication purposes. By participating in this contest, all contestants attest that their submitted artwork is original and created by them.