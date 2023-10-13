The Alliance Française de Newport will present An Evening of Cabaret on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Elks Lodge located at 141 Pelham St., Newport, RI at 7:00 p.m.

An Evening of Cabaret will feature Mathilde Mauguière, an internationally acclaimed French singer. She began her career in the Department of the Haute-Marne where, accompanying herself on the piano, she interpreted her own songs. She has made her home in Lyon for many years.

A former student of the Petit conservatoire de Mireille and the Studio des Variétés, she devoted herself to jazz for many years, performing in a number of formats in several Parisian venues.

Mathilde Mauguière has delighted audiences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North America with traditional French songs, jazz standards, as well as some of her original repertoire, called Du roman au refrain—From Novel to Refrain. She asked French writers to tell a story on a single sheet of paper and then created lyrics for some of her songs.

An Evening of Cabaret will be free for Alliance Française de Newport members. Cash bar. Refreshments will be served. Space is limited. Reservations are required.

If you are not already a member of the Alliance Française de Newport and want to attend An Evening of Cabaret, please send an email to afnewportri@gmail.com for assistance with reservations and Membership payment.

The mission of the Alliance Française de Newport is to promote an understanding and appreciation of the language and culture of France and French-speaking people and our nation’s historic and continuing relationship with France by providing educational and cultural programs for members and the general public.