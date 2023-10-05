For the first time in the history of Salve Regina University’s theatre program, students will be performing on Broadway in a concert production of “Children of Eden,” a musical by the famed Stephen Schwartz, at the Lincoln Center in February 2024.

Salve’s theatre program had performed the musical in spring 2023, and while it is a show written by Schwartz- who wrote famous musicals like “Wicked” and “Godspell” – his “Children of Eden” itself has never been performed on Broadway until now.

Among the 22 students who will be performing are two from Newport County: Emma Corcelli of Newport and Lauryn Boone of Middletown.

The Broadway concert performance is being produced by Manhattan Concert Productions, who called Dr. Tara Brooke Watkins, the program director of Salve theatre’s program, this past summer out of the blue to invite the students to audition by way of submitting a cast recording of the ensemble singing.

After viewing the recording Dr. Watkins submitted, Manhattan Concert Productions was so impressed they asked if Dr. Watkin’s students would be interested in performing during the Broadway concert.

“I have never had somebody call and say, ‘Hey, we want you to audition for Broadway,'” said Dr. Watkins. “When I first even got the email saying they were they were trying to get a hold of me, I thought it was a joke. But it was completely legit-and we are now taking 22 of our students to perform at Lincoln Center. I’m still a little in shock that this is happening.”

The students performing on Broadway are working now to raise funds to cover the cost of hotel rooms, theatre workshops, transportation and more. In addition to hosting a Gala Cabaret Night in November, the students are accepting donations here.