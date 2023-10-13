The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today is reminding drivers of upcoming improvements that will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge.

“As we make these upgrades to the roadway near the Newport Pell Bridge, we want to remind drivers to leave extra time for their travels,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. “The most efficient way to move cars through this area is to zipper merge, where drivers use both lanes until they merge alternately into a single lane.”

Beginning on October 16, 2023, traffic eastbound will be reduced to one lane between the old toll plaza and the bridge. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in the same area on the westbound side. These lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until April. During this time, no vehicles wider than 8’6” will be allowed on the Bridge.

The improvements include rehabilitation of a single-span approach bridge structure, realignment/reconstruction of the highway to bring it up to current design standards, installation of a new toll gantry, and finally, demolition of the current toll plaza.