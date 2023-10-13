The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided an update on two large projects that are currently underway on Aquidneck Island.

Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2, Newport

Businesses remain open with traffic personnel onsite while the majority of our daytime operations continue weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. We plan to install the median island along Admiral Kalbfus Road, with a left lane closure as required, from the roundabout to the intersection of Malbone Road and Girard Avenue. We will also continue wetland restoration along the now closed “road to nowhere.” Please be cautious of trucks entering and exiting this area. Additionally, temporary lane shifts along JT Connell Highway from the JT Connell Connector intersection to the intersection with Van Zandt Avenue will be necessary for drainage and utility work, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lane shifts may also be needed for steel painting on three bridges over Third Street and JT Connell Highway, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., which may include weekend work.

Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown

We’re continuing to build new sidewalks along this 1-mile stretch of Aquidneck Avenue. Alternating one-way traffic, from East Main Road to Green End Avenue, is scheduled for weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.