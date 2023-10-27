The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today provided the following update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project;

“Drainage work continues with temporary lane shifts along JT Connell South from the JT Connell Connector to Van Zandt Avenue, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Underground utility work is also planned as is wetland restoration and drainage work along the closed “road to nowhere.” Traffic signal work will also be taking place sitewide, but with a focus on the Halsey Boulevard/JT Connell Connector intersection, with temporary lane shifts and construction vehicles entering and exiting the work site, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

On its website, RIDOT shares the following Fall Construction Schedule for the project;

Fall Construction Schedule

Early October: Admiral Kalbfus Road will be widened to include two lanes from the roundabout to Malbone Road Mid-October: Painting on three Route 138 bridges, including the bridge over 3rd Street. Work will be done during daytime hours and is scheduled to be completed this fall. Late Fall: The old Downtown Newport exit from the Pell Bridge will be permanently closed. Drivers will then follow the new alignment for downtown access. Ongoing this Fall: Upgrades and activation of new signals, landscaping work, drainage improvements, and installation of permanent regulatory and guide signs.