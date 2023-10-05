The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says that it is continuing to make progress on the Pell Bridge Ramps Project.

RIDOT today provided the following summary of work scheduled this fall:

“Today, Thursday, October 5, Admiral Kalbfus Road will be widened to include two lanes from the roundabout to Malbone Road.

Starting in mid-October, painting will begin on three bridges including 3rd Street. The work will be done during daytime hours and is scheduled to be completed this fall.

In late fall, the old Downtown Newport exit from the Pell Bridge will be permanently closed. Drivers will then follow the new alignment for downtown access. RIDOT will provide the official date of the closure in a future announcement”.