vote pin back buttons
Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels.com

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of the voter registration deadline for the special elections being held this fall.

There are special elections for Congressional District 1, State Senate District 1, and local referenda questions on November 7, 2023.

The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in these special elections is October 8, 2023.

The voter registration process can be completed online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting your local board of canvassers’ office. Below is a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations which will be open on Sunday, October 8.

More information about the Congressional District 1 Special Election can be found online here. More information about the other special elections can be found online here.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

City/TownVoter Registration Drop Off Location – Complete AddressHours
BarringtonPolice Station – 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806Until 4:00 p.m.
BristolPolice Department – 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 028091:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Central FallsPolice Department – 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863Until 4:00 p.m.
CumberlandPolice Department – 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 028648:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
East GreenwichPolice Station – 176 First Ave. East Greenwich, RI 028181:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
East ProvidenceCity Hall Drop Box – 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 0291412:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
JamestownTown Hall – 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 028351:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
LincolnPolice Department – 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 028651:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Little ComptonPublic Safety Complex – 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 028371:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
MiddletownPolice Station – 123 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 028428:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
NewportCity Hall (Municipal Drop Box on Bull Street) – 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840Until 4:00 p.m.
North KingstownPolice Department – 8166 Post Rd. North Kingstown, RI 028521:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
North ProvidencePublic Safety Complex – 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence RI1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
North SmithfieldPolice Station – 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 028961:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
PawtucketBlackstone Valley Visitors Center – 175 Main St. Pawtucket, RI 0286010:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
PortsmouthTown Hall – 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 028718:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
ProvidencePublic Safety Complex – 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 029031:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
SmithfieldPolice Department – 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 029178:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
TivertonPolice Department – 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 028781:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
WarrenPolice Station – 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 028858:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
WoonsocketPolice Station – 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 028951:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.