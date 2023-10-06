Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of the voter registration deadline for the special elections being held this fall.
There are special elections for Congressional District 1, State Senate District 1, and local referenda questions on November 7, 2023.
The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in these special elections is October 8, 2023.
The voter registration process can be completed online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting your local board of canvassers’ office. Below is a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations which will be open on Sunday, October 8.
More information about the Congressional District 1 Special Election can be found online here. More information about the other special elections can be found online here.
To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.
|City/Town
|Voter Registration Drop Off Location – Complete Address
|Hours
|Barrington
|Police Station – 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Bristol
|Police Department – 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 02809
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Central Falls
|Police Department – 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Cumberland
|Police Department – 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864
|8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|East Greenwich
|Police Station – 176 First Ave. East Greenwich, RI 02818
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|East Providence
|City Hall Drop Box – 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 02914
|12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Jamestown
|Town Hall – 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 02835
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Lincoln
|Police Department – 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 02865
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Little Compton
|Public Safety Complex – 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 02837
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Middletown
|Police Station – 123 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Newport
|City Hall (Municipal Drop Box on Bull Street) – 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|North Kingstown
|Police Department – 8166 Post Rd. North Kingstown, RI 02852
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|North Providence
|Public Safety Complex – 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence RI
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|North Smithfield
|Police Station – 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 02896
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pawtucket
|Blackstone Valley Visitors Center – 175 Main St. Pawtucket, RI 02860
|10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Portsmouth
|Town Hall – 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871
|8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Providence
|Public Safety Complex – 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Smithfield
|Police Department – 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 02917
|8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Tiverton
|Police Department – 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 02878
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Warren
|Police Station – 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 02885
|8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Woonsocket
|Police Station – 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 02895
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.