Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of the voter registration deadline for the special elections being held this fall.

There are special elections for Congressional District 1, State Senate District 1, and local referenda questions on November 7, 2023.

The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in these special elections is October 8, 2023.

The voter registration process can be completed online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting your local board of canvassers’ office. Below is a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations which will be open on Sunday, October 8.

More information about the Congressional District 1 Special Election can be found online here. More information about the other special elections can be found online here.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.