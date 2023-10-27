Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

October 29 – November 4, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge. To read the travel advisory concerning the

improvements, CLICK HERE.

Eastbound Right Lane Closure –10/30 to 11/3- 9 am to 7 pm

Eastbound Lane Closures (Safety Barrier Move) – 10/31- 3 am – 3 pm

Westbound Left Lane Closure (Safety Barrier Move) – 10/31- 3 am – 3 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure – 10/31 and 11/2- 9 am to 4 pm

East Shore Road under Newport Pell Bridge Overpass – Shifting Lane Closures-10/30 to 11/4- 6:30 am to 3:30 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

October 28 – November 3, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for sidewalk and wall work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.



Providence/East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane and temporary ramp closures for bridge deck repairs, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Overnight

Cranston/Warwick: I-95, from Exit 33A to Exit 31C (I-95 South), and from Exit 28B to Exit 29 (I-95 North), left lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Johnston: I-295 North, from Exit 10 to Exit 12, alternating lane closures for sign inspections, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Johnston: I-295 South, from Exit 20 to Exit 18A, alternating lane closures for sign inspections, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295 North, from Exit 15B to 18B, alternating lane closures for sign inspections, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction/electrical work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.



Warwick to Cumberland: I-295, various lane closures for bridge work at multiple locations, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



West Greenwich: I-95 North, from Exit 14A to Exit 14B, and I-95 South, from Exit 14B to Exit 14A, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

West Warwick to Cumberland: I-295, from Exit 1A to Exit 22, various lane and temporary on/off ramp closures in a moving operation for striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Pawtucket: I-95 North, at the Pawtucket River Bridge Frontage Rd., right lane closed for bridge lighting work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: On the I-295 South Exit 1B ramp (Bald Hill Rd.) over the Pawtuxet River, right shoulder closed and narrowed lanes for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction, Wed. and Thurs., 9 am.-3 p.m.

West Warwick/East Greenwich: I-95 South, from Exit 24A to Exit 21, and I-95 North, from Exit 21 to Exit 24, right shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, at the Rte. 146 interchange, alternating lane closures for steel placement, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, at the I-295 interchange, roads closed for steel placement, Mon.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North Service Rds., at the I-295 interchange, roads closed for steel placement, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North Service Rds., from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, roads closed for steel placement, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for construction, Mon-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), alternating lane closures to set up a new traffic pattern, Fri. night (Oct. 27), 8 p.m-5 a.m. Effective Sat. morning (Oct. 28), all lanes will shift to the right.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to approx. 600 ft. north of Rte. 37, alternating lane closures to set up a new traffic pattern, Fri. night (Oct. 27), 8 p.m-5 a.m. Effective Sat. morning (Oct. 28), all lanes will be narrowed and shifted to the left.

Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.

Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from I-295 to I-95, road and ramps closed for bridge slide, Fri. night (Nov. 3) at 7 p.m.-end of day, Mon. (Nov. 6.) Follow signed detour.

Cranston: Rte. 37, from Power Rd. to the Pawtuxet River, alternating lane closures for drainage work and road widening, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for curbing, sidewalk and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, from Westminster St. overpass to the Union Ave. off-ramp, right lane closed for crane delivery, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10, from Westminster St. overpass to Atwells Ave. overpass, various lane closures for paving, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Route 6

Rte. 6, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lanes closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Weekend

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1 South, from Tamanaco Dr. in Charlestown to Robin Hollow Ln. in Westerly, lane shifts, right lane, and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked in a moving operation for paving, Sat., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Overnight

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Tamanaco Dr. in Charlestown to Robin Hollow Ln. in Westerly, alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Johnston: Rte. 6 East, from I-295 overpass to Atwood Ave., right lane closed with frequent vehicle in/out of work zone for drainage work, Tues.- Fri. (Nov. 3), 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Overnight

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 2 (Bald Hill Rd./New London Ave.), from the Warwick line to Rte. 37, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, possible excessive dust/noise for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: Rte. 152 (North Broadway), at Roger Williams Ave., before and after the Ten Mile River Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Minearl Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures/one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Providence/Pawtucket/Providence: Rte. 44, from Rte. 104 to Mt. Pleasant Ave., and Rte. 15, from Rte. 44 to Rte. 126, alternating lane closures/one-way traffic, with driveways/walkways blocked, street parking restricted and narrowed lanes for traffic signal work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Blackstone St., under I-95 at the Blackstone St. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 2 (New London Ave.) South, at Garden Hills Pkwy. East, various lane closures for traffic signal work, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Rte. 2 (New London Ave.) North at Hillside Ave. West, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Mt. Pleasant Ave., from Smith St. to Beaufort St., alternating lane closures with possible driveways/walkways blocked for sidewalk repairs, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3p.m.



Providence: North Main St. and Randall St., from Doyle Ave. to Hewes St., alternating lane closures with possible driveways/walkways blocked for sidewalk repairs, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Allens Ave., at Eddy St., various lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Weekday

Barrington: Middle Hwy., at Lincoln Ave., alternating lane closures for landscaping and paving, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: Halsey Blvd., at the JT Connell Connector, temporary lane shifts with construction vehicles entering and exiting for traffic signal work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the JT Connell Hwy. Connector to Van Zandt Ave., temporary lane shifts for drainage and utility work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closures

Tiverton: at the intersection of Fish Rd. and Bulgarmarsh Rd. to the Park and Ride, road closed for electrical work/paving, Mon.-Fri. 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Follow signed detour. Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a police detail, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m., with the road remaining open to all traffic 24-hours per day on Sat., Sun. and holidays. Through November 9th.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through mid-November.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Rd. to the I-295 North ramps, partial lane and temporary I-295 on- and off-ramp closures for milling, paving and striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Weekday

Woonsocket: School St., from Briarwood Rd. to Forestdale Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Narragansett/North Kingstown: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Bridgetown Rd. to Johnson Ave. in Narragansett, and at its intersections with Hamilton Allenton Rd. and Plum Point Rd. in North Kingstown, shoulder closures and lane shifts for traffic signal installation and landscaping, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95, from the Airport Connector on-ramp to the Airport Connector off-ramp, right shoulder closed for landscaping/construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 North to Post Rd., right shoulder closed for landscaping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Jefferson Blvd., from the Airport Connector off-ramp to the Airport Connector on-ramp, right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for sidewalk construction and concrete work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.