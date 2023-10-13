Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

October 15 – 21, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

The Citizens Pell Bridge Run will take place on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Expect delays from 7 am to 9 am. For more information, CLICK HERE.



Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge. To read the travel advisory concerning the

improvements, CLICK HERE.



Eastbound Lane Closure – 10/16 to 10/20- 9 am -7 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

October 14 – 20, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 38 B, C, D, exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95, from Atwells Ave. to Charles St., alternating lane closures with possible excessive dust and noise for a bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: West Exchange St., from Sabin St. to Fox Pl., lanes shifted for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.



Providence/East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane and temporary ramp closures for bridge deck repairs, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: Exit 1D (Gano St.) off I-195 West is closed for bridge work through Fri. night, October 13. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Gano St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for utility work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Overnight

Hopkinton: I-95, under Rte. 3 (Nooseneck Hill Rd.), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Main St. to Exchange St., narrowed lanes for a bridge inspection, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-95, under Atwells Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37B to Exit 38, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Providence: I-195 East, from Exit 1A to the Washington Bridge and I-195 West, from Gano St. on- ramp to Exit 1C, alternating lane closures for bridge cleaning, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295, from Exit 12A to Exit 15A, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, (I-295 North) and Tues. night (I-295 South), 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction/electrical work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.



Warwick to Cumberland: I-295, various lane closures for bridge work at multiple locations, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick/Cranston/Johnston: I-295, from Exit 1A to Exit 9 A-B-C, alternating lane closures in a moving operation for striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick/Cranston: I-95 South, from Exit 29 to Exit 28 (two right lanes closed), and from Exit 33 to Exit 31 (alternating lane closures), for sign structure inspections, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: I-295, under Rte. 114 (Diamond Hill Rd.), various lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Warwick: I-295, over the Pawtuxet River Bridge, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South and its Service Rd., from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road closed with rolling roadblocks possible for steel placement, Mon. night, midnight-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, rolling roadblocks for steel placement, Tues. night, midnight-6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road closed with rolling roadblocks possible for steel placement, Wed. night, midnight-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North Service Rds., from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, alternating lane closures for steel placement, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: I-295, from Rte. 7 to Rte. 122, alternating lane closures for steel placement, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-7 a.m.

Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for drainage work, Mon-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.

Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from Natick Ave. to Glen Hills Dr., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, from Tobey St. to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Fri. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, from Tobey St. to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lanes closures for paving, Mon.-Fri. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lanes closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 10, from I-95 to Reservoir Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Breakneck Hill Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge and Charles St. Bridge, right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 2 (Bald Hill Rd./New London Ave.), from the Warwick line to Rte. 37, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, possible excessive dust/noise for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge and Charles St. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge cleaning, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Providence: Blackstone St., before and after the Blackstone Street Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge cleaning, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 2 (Bald Hill Rd./New London Ave.), at Garden Hills Pkwy. /Howard Ave., partial right lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating one-way traffic for landscaping/drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.



North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge and Charles St. Bridge, various shoulder closures for bridge cleaning, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pawtucket: At the Pleasant St. and Taft St. underpasses under I-95, right shoulder closures with possible street parking restrictions for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Weekday

Barrington: Rte. 114, under the Barrington Bridge, survey work performed from boat behind barrier, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Barrington/East Providence: Middle Hwy. at Lincoln Ave., alternating lane closures for milling, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes.

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., from the roundabout to the intersection of Malbone Rd./Girard Ave., left lane closures for median island installation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the JT Connell Hwy. Connector to Van Zandt Ave., temporary lane shifts for drainage and utility work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Newport: At the three bridges over Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., temporary lane shifts for painting, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Tiverton: at the intersection of Fish Rd. and Bulgarmarsh Rd. to the Park and Ride, road closed for electrical work/paving, Mon.-Fri. 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Follow signed detour. Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a police detail, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m., with the road remaining open to all traffic 24-hours per day on Sat., Sun. and holidays.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Cumberland: Abbott Run Valley Rd., below I-295, right shoulder closed with possible driveways/walkways blocked and street parking restricted for a bridge inspection, Tues.- Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Woonsocket: Mendon Rd., from Cumberland Hill Rd. to Diamond Hill Rd., various shoulder closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone and possible blocked driveways/walkways for sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Narragansett/North Kingstown: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett to Ferry Rd. in North Kingstown, shoulder closures/alternating one-way traffic for paving/striping, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Tamanaco Dr. in Charlestown to Robin Hollow Ln. in Westerly, alternating lane closures for paving/striping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.



North Kingstown: Slocum Rd., before and after the Slocum Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for sidewalk construction and concrete work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: I-95, from the Airport Connector on-ramp to the off-ramp to Jefferson Blvd., right shoulder closed for landscaping/construction, Mon.-Fri.,7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Jefferson Blvd., from Lincoln Ave. to Maple St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.