RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour in addition to songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road.

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES stops by the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 7 pm.

Tickets for RAIN go on sale on this Friday, October 13, 2023 at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Tickets are $75 – $35; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

This mind-blowing live performance takes a journey back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the 60’s but in high definition.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting. RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES promises an extraordinary journey that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.