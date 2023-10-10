The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) will honor two public employees for their outstanding service at their annual meeting on Thursday, November 2nd at 5:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza. The recipients of RIPEC’s 47th Annual Public Service Awards are Dorothy Pascale, State Controller at the R.I. Department of Administration, and Joseph Nicholson, the recently retired City Manager of Newport.

“RIPEC extends its congratulations and sincere gratitude to Dotty and Joe for their service to Rhode Island,” said RIPEC President and CEO Michael DiBiase. “For decades they have dedicated their careers to solving complex issues and implementing new programs to improve state and local government. Dotty has over 20 years of experience in public service and has moved up the ranks of state government to her current post as State Controller. For close to 40 years, Joe has served Newport, including as City Manager for the last nine years, making him the longest tenured in the city’s history.”

For the past 47 years, RIPEC has recognized unsung heroes who have made outstanding contributions to public service in the Ocean State. Pascale will be awarded the Gary S. Sasse Distinguished Public Service Award, which recognizes an exceptional state employee. Nicholson will be awarded the Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service Award, which recognizes an exceptional local employee.

Amy Walter will deliver the keynote address. Walter is the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, where she provides analysis of the issues, trends, and events that shape the political environment. A contributor to the PBS NewsHour, she provides weekly political analysis for the popular “Politics Monday” segment. She is also a regular Sunday panelist on NBC’s Meet the Press and CNN’s Inside Politics, and appears frequently on Special Report with Bret Baier on Fox News Channel. For more than 20 years, she has built a reputation as an accurate, objective, and insightful analyst with unparalleled access to campaign insiders and decision-makers. Her analysis has earned her numerous accolades, including the Washington Post’s Crystal Ball Award and being named one of the top 50 journalists by Washingtonian.

“RIPEC is celebrating another year of working to advance fiscally responsible government, competitive tax policies, and economic opportunity in Rhode Island,” said Mim Runey, LP.D., Johnson & Wales University chancellor and chair of the RIPEC Board of Directors. “We encourage our members, businesses, elected officials, and the public to attend the annual meeting to network, learn more about RIPEC’s work, and hear valuable insights from our keynote speaker.”

For the past 91 years, businesses and nonprofits have served as RIPEC members, supporting the organization’s work in finding solutions to the critical challenges facing the Ocean State. RIPEC’s objective research and analysis is of service to taxpayers, state and local policymakers, and members of the media. RIPEC continues to focus on the most pressing issues facing Rhode Island: improving state and local tax policy, the adoption of strong, responsible state and municipal budgets, and bold action to improve K-12 education.

If members of the public are interested in attending the event, tickets can be purchased here.