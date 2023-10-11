By Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District

Join the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) for a family-friendly tour of White Rock Farm. During the tour attendees will hear about the history of the farm and the conservation practices they utilize to help the environment. White Rock Farm partners with ERICD and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to follow smart-environmental practices, including Bedded Pack Systems and Cattle Management.

This tour is great for families to explore a working farm, farmers who are interested in installing environmentally smart practices, and community members who are interested in sustainable agriculture. This is a free event, please RSVP online at www.easternriconservation.org/ events/white-rock-farm-tour – for questions please contact Sarah Wilkinson at swilkinson.ericd@gmail.com.

In partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Rhode Island. USDA NRCS is an equal opportunity employer, provider, and lender. If any reasonable accommodation is needed to ensure equal participation, please call (401)828-1300 a minimum of two (2) business days prior to the meeting.

About White Rock Farm

White Rock Farm is located in the picturesque town of Little Compton, RI along the Sakonnet River. It’s been in the family for 5 generations, with the 7th generation now growing up on the farm. Originally, the farm was a dairy farm until the late 1990s. In 2014, after many years of being away, Nelson “Rusty” Cabot and his wife, Erin, moved back to Little Compton to run a beef farm.

Today, we raise our own animals from birth. They are 100% pasture raised, grass-fed, and grass-finished. We utilize rotational grazing to make the most of natural methods to optimize the health of the animals and the pastures. We also grow, harvest and bale our own hay, so we can be assured of the quality being fed to the cattle during the cold season when grass is not available. They also happen to have the most wonderful view in the entire town.

We believe in raising our animals humanely. We start handling them from birth to lower stress. We have a vet available should the animals need them. Our goal is