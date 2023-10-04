Spectacle Live will present An Evening with Paula Cole at The JPT on Sunday, June 23 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

In 1996, Paula Cole released her self-produced, second album “This Fire”. It was incendiary, a double-platinum smash. The first single, “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?” catapulted to the Top 10. Her songwriting was loved by traditionalists, feminists, the LGBTQIA community, and the whole world. Cole was nominated for 7 Grammy awards and was the first woman to be nominated as Producer of the Year with no collaborators. Her second single, the anthemic “I Don’t Want to Wait” dominated the charts for a year and then lived again as the well-loved theme song for “Dawson’s Creek.”

