12 Sherman Street Newport, RI 02840

Interested in exploring some fantastic properties in Newport County? In the market for a new home? Each week, WhatsUpNewp provides our readers with a look at the Open House calendar happening in Newport County. In partnership with RE/MAX RESULTS and our Real Estate contributor, Tyler Bernadyn, we aim to give you some insight into the local market and available inventory here in our community. Whether you’re looking for a single-family home, a multi-family property, or a condominium, there’s something for everyone. 

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS 

SATURDAY – October 21, 2023 

Jamestown 

41 Top O The Mark Drive, Jamestown 

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $729,900 

9 Meadow Lane, Jamestown 

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 3.5 

● Price: $1,875,000 

Middletown 

62 Bluegrass Drive, Middletown 

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $899,000 

Newport 

98 John Street, Newport 

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 6 

● Bathrooms: 3 

● Price: $1,295,000 

98 John Street, Newport 

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 

● Type: 2-4 Units Multi-Family

● Bedrooms: 6 

● Bathrooms: 3 

● Price: $1,295,000 

66 Girard Avenue #407, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $326,000 

259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 1 

● Price: $519,000 

259 Gibbs Avenue #1, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 1 

● Price: $829,000

67 Perry Street #5, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 1 

● Bathrooms: 1 

● Price: $495,000 

104 Mill Street, Newport 

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 7 

● Bathrooms: 4.5 

● Price: $3,695,000 

10 Cross Street, Newport 

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 3.5 

● Price: $1,199,999 

66 Girard Avenue #204, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $329,000 

12 Sherman Street, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $1,295,000 

9 Cherry Street, Newport 

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $1,099,000 

1 Oakwood Terrace #6, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $1,250,000 

Portsmouth 

186 Ferry Landing Circle, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Price: $780,000 

86 Wilkey Avenue, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 1.5 

● Price: $380,000 

51 Jo Anne Avenue, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $499,000 

281 Rolling Hill Road, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Price: $825,000 

28 Strawberry Lane, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 5 

● Bathrooms: 5 

● Price: $2,495,000 

887 Anthony Road, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Price: $629,000 

Tiverton 

3785 Main Road, Tiverton 

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $549,900 

81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Price: $709,999 

29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton

● Date: October 21, 2023 

● Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 4

● Price: $1,075,000 

SUNDAY – October 22, 2023 

Jamestown 

353 East Shore Road, Jamestown

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 1 

● Price: $745,500 

Middletown 

300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 4.5 

● Price: $2,700,000 

2 Stimpson Street, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $1,395,000 

165 Reservoir Road, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 3.5 

● Price: $899,000 

6 North Drive, Middletown 

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 1.5 

● Price: $799,900 

209 Morrison Avenue, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 5 

● Bathrooms: 3.5 

● Price: $2,225,000 

34 Hoover Road, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 1 

● Price: $1,055,000 

151 Allston Avenue, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 7 

● Bathrooms: 5.5 

● Price: $3,595,000 

151 Allston Avenue, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM 

● Type: 2-4 Units Multi-Family

● Bedrooms: 7 

● Bathrooms: 5.5 

● Price: $3,595,000 

Newport 

138 Webster Street, Newport ● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 5 

● Bathrooms: 6.5 

● Price: $4,295,000 

101 Washington Street, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 6 

● Bathrooms: 4.5 

● Price: $4,995,000 

67 Perry Street #5, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 1 

● Bathrooms: 1 

● Price: $495,000 

50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 1 

● Bathrooms: 1.5 

● Price: $575,000 

98 John Street, Newport 

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 6 

● Bathrooms: 3 

● Price: $1,295,000 

98 John Street, Newport 

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: 2-4 Units Multi-Family

● Bedrooms: 6 

● Bathrooms: 3 

● Price: $1,295,000

66 Girard Avenue #407, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $326,000 

66 Girard Avenue #204, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $329,000 

20 East Bowery Street #1A, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $879,000 

83 Division Street, Newport 

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 4 

● Price: $2,195,000 

23 Clinton Street, Newport 

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 5 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Price: $1,849,900 

Portsmouth 

20 Willow Lane, Portsmouth

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 3 

● Price: $900,000 

281 Rolling Hill Road, Portsmouth

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Price: $825,000 

281 Rolling Hill Road, Portsmouth

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Price: $825,000 

153 Mill Lane, Portsmouth 

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $759,000 

250 Brownell Lane, Portsmouth

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Price: $649,000 

Tiverton 

51 West Ridge Drive, Tiverton

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 3 

● Price: $1,295,000 

Tiverton 

8 Mallard Lane, Tiverton 

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 

● Type: Single Family 

● Bedrooms: 5 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Price: $1,150,000 

Tiverton 

29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton 

● Date: October 22, 2023 

● Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM 

● Type: Condominium 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 4 

● Price: $1,075,000 

Don’t miss your opportunity to tour these wonderful properties. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to upgrade your current home, Newport County has something for you. Make sure to mark your calendar for these open house dates and times. For more information on any of these listings or to schedule a private tour, please contact our real estate expert, Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com. 

Happy house hunting!

More From What'sUpNewp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.