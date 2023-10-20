Interested in exploring some fantastic properties in Newport County? In the market for a new home? Each week, WhatsUpNewp provides our readers with a look at the Open House calendar happening in Newport County. In partnership with RE/MAX RESULTS and our Real Estate contributor, Tyler Bernadyn, we aim to give you some insight into the local market and available inventory here in our community. Whether you’re looking for a single-family home, a multi-family property, or a condominium, there’s something for everyone.

SATURDAY – October 21, 2023

Jamestown

● 41 Top O The Mark Drive, Jamestown

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $729,900

● 9 Meadow Lane, Jamestown

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 3.5

● Price: $1,875,000

Middletown

● 62 Bluegrass Drive, Middletown

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $899,000

Newport

● 98 John Street, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 6

● Bathrooms: 3

● Price: $1,295,000

● 98 John Street, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

● Type: 2-4 Units Multi-Family

● Bedrooms: 6

● Bathrooms: 3

● Price: $1,295,000

● 66 Girard Avenue #407, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $326,000

● 259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 1

● Price: $519,000

● 259 Gibbs Avenue #1, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 1

● Price: $829,000

● 67 Perry Street #5, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 1

● Bathrooms: 1

● Price: $495,000

● 104 Mill Street, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 7

● Bathrooms: 4.5

● Price: $3,695,000

● 10 Cross Street, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 3.5

● Price: $1,199,999

● 66 Girard Avenue #204, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $329,000

● 12 Sherman Street, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $1,295,000

● 9 Cherry Street, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $1,099,000

● 1 Oakwood Terrace #6, Newport

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $1,250,000

Portsmouth

● 186 Ferry Landing Circle, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $780,000

● 86 Wilkey Avenue, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 1.5

● Price: $380,000

● 51 Jo Anne Avenue, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $499,000

● 281 Rolling Hill Road, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $825,000

● 28 Strawberry Lane, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 5

● Bathrooms: 5

● Price: $2,495,000

● 887 Anthony Road, Portsmouth

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $629,000

Tiverton

● 3785 Main Road, Tiverton

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $549,900

● 81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $709,999

● 29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton

● Date: October 21, 2023

● Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 4

● Price: $1,075,000

SUNDAY – October 22, 2023

Jamestown

● 353 East Shore Road, Jamestown

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 1

● Price: $745,500

Middletown

● 300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 4.5

● Price: $2,700,000

● 2 Stimpson Street, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $1,395,000

● 165 Reservoir Road, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 3.5

● Price: $899,000

● 6 North Drive, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 1.5

● Price: $799,900

● 209 Morrison Avenue, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 5

● Bathrooms: 3.5

● Price: $2,225,000

● 34 Hoover Road, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 1

● Price: $1,055,000

● 151 Allston Avenue, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 7

● Bathrooms: 5.5

● Price: $3,595,000

● 151 Allston Avenue, Middletown

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

● Type: 2-4 Units Multi-Family

● Bedrooms: 7

● Bathrooms: 5.5

● Price: $3,595,000

Newport

● 138 Webster Street, Newport ● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 5

● Bathrooms: 6.5

● Price: $4,295,000

● 101 Washington Street, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 6

● Bathrooms: 4.5

● Price: $4,995,000

● 67 Perry Street #5, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 1

● Bathrooms: 1

● Price: $495,000

● 50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 1

● Bathrooms: 1.5

● Price: $575,000

● 98 John Street, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 6

● Bathrooms: 3

● Price: $1,295,000

● 98 John Street, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

● Type: 2-4 Units Multi-Family

● Bedrooms: 6

● Bathrooms: 3

● Price: $1,295,000

● 66 Girard Avenue #407, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $326,000

● 66 Girard Avenue #204, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $329,000

● 20 East Bowery Street #1A, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $879,000

● 83 Division Street, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 4

● Price: $2,195,000

● 23 Clinton Street, Newport

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 5

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $1,849,900

Portsmouth

● 20 Willow Lane, Portsmouth

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 3

● Price: $900,000

● 281 Rolling Hill Road, Portsmouth

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $825,000

● 281 Rolling Hill Road, Portsmouth

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $825,000

● 153 Mill Lane, Portsmouth

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $759,000

● 250 Brownell Lane, Portsmouth

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Price: $649,000

Tiverton

● 51 West Ridge Drive, Tiverton

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 3

● Price: $1,295,000

Tiverton

● 8 Mallard Lane, Tiverton

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

● Type: Single Family

● Bedrooms: 5

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Price: $1,150,000

Tiverton

● 29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton

● Date: October 22, 2023

● Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

● Type: Condominium

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 4

● Price: $1,075,000

Don’t miss your opportunity to tour these wonderful properties. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to upgrade your current home, Newport County has something for you. Make sure to mark your calendar for these open house dates and times. For more information on any of these listings or to schedule a private tour, please contact our real estate expert, Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

Happy house hunting!