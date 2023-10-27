Are you on the hunt for your dream home? Are you interested in investing in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting opportunity to explore a variety of homes across our community. Whether you’re seeking a cozy single-family home, a stylish condominium, or a spacious multi-family property, you’ll find a range of options to consider.
Saturday, October 28, 2023:
Jamestown:
- 2 Clarkes Village Road
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
- Price: $1,725,000
- 353 East Shore Road
- Time: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $745,500
Middletown:
- 209 Morrison Avenue
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 3.5 baths
- Price: $2,225,000
- 310 Third Beach Road
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths
- Price: $1,495,000
- 502 Forest Park Road
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1.5 baths
- Price: $168,000
- 211 Morrison Avenue
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 4.5 baths
- Price: $1,995,000
- 300 Vaucluse Avenue
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 4.5 baths
- Price: $2,600,000
- 6 North Drive
- Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1.5 baths
- Price: $799,900
- 107 Allston Avenue (2-4 unit, multi-family)
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3 baths
- Price: $975,000
Newport:
- 101 Washington Street
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds, 4.5 baths
- Price: $4,749,000
- 66 Girard Avenue #407 (Condominium)
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2 baths
- Price: $326,000
- 109 Champlin Place
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $795,000
- 157 Harrison Avenue #32 (Condominium)
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
- Price: $1,295,000
- 573 Spring Street
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3 baths
- Price: $1,275,000
- 32 Bacheller Street
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 5 baths
- Price: $1,850,000
- 15 Hall Avenue
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths
- Price: $789,000
- 23 Clinton Street
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $1,849,900
- 15 Narragansett Avenue #2 (Condominium)
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $550,000
- 1 Maitland Court
- Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $999,999
- 15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B (Condominium)
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
- Price: $1,690,000
- 20 East Bowery Street #1A (Condominium)
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2 baths
- Price: $849,000
Portsmouth:
- 95 West Main Road
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths
- Price: $1,600,000
- 1 Tower Drive #1003 (Condominium)
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
- Price: $950,000
- 44 Orchard View Road
- Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $449,000
- 99 Mill Lane
- Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $675,000
- 128 Indian Avenue
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths
- Price: $2,495,000
- 1 Tower Drive #1202 (Condominium)
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 3 baths
- Price: $899,000
- 28 Strawberry Lane
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 5 baths
- Price: $2,495,000
- 94 Storm King Drive
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths
- Price: $795,000
- 67 Cedar Avenue
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $747,000
- 52 Viking Drive
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 AM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths
- Price: $585,000
- 281 Rolling Hill Road (Condominium)
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $825,000
Tiverton:
- 1500 Crandall Road
- Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $399,000
- 23 Teaberry Drive
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $759,000
- 81 Hobson Avenue
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $709,999
- 1121 Stafford Road
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths
- Price: $539,900
Sunday, October 29, 2023:
Jamestown:
- 228 Beacon Avenue
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3 baths
- Price: $1,099,900
Little Compton:
- 25 Bernard Lane
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $575,000
Middletown:
- 211 Morrison Avenue
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 4.5 baths
- Price: $1,995,000
- 386 Green End Avenue #4 (Condominium)
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1 bed, 1 bath
- Price: $545,000
- 62 Bluegrass Drive
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $899,000
Newport:
- 54 William Street
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1.5 baths
- Price: $995,000
- 32 Bacheller Street
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 5 baths
- Price: $1,850,000
- 101 Washington Street
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds, 4.5 baths
- Price: $4,749,000
- 15 Narragansett Avenue #2 (Condominium)
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $550,000
- 159 Third Street
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $499,900
- 15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B (Condominium)
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
- Price: $1,690,000
Portsmouth:
- 281 Rolling Hill Road (Condominium)
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $825,000
- 136 Old Mill Lane
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths
- Price: $450,000
- 44 Orchard View Road
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
- Price: $449,000
- 99 Mill Lane
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $675,000
- 28 Strawberry Lane
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 5 baths
- Price: $2,495,000
- 20 Willow Lane
- Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths
- Price: $900,000
- 23 Hillside Avenue
- Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $575,000
Tiverton:
- 191 Stone Church Road (2-4 Units Multi-Family)
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths
- Price: $1,395,000
- 23 Teaberry Drive
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
- Price: $759,000