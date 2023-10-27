32 Bacheller Street Newport, RI 02840-4037

Are you on the hunt for your dream home? Are you interested in investing in Newport County?  This weekend presents an exciting opportunity to explore a variety of homes across our community.  Whether you’re seeking a cozy single-family home, a stylish condominium, or a spacious multi-family property, you’ll find a range of options to consider. 

Saturday, October 28, 2023:

Jamestown:

  • 2 Clarkes Village Road
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $1,725,000
  • 353 East Shore Road
    • Time: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $745,500

Middletown:

  • 209 Morrison Avenue
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $2,225,000
  • 310 Third Beach Road
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths
    • Price: $1,495,000
  • 502 Forest Park Road
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1.5 baths
    • Price: $168,000
  • 211 Morrison Avenue
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 4.5 baths
    • Price: $1,995,000
  • 300 Vaucluse Avenue
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 4.5 baths
    • Price: $2,600,000
  • 6 North Drive
    • Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1.5 baths
    • Price: $799,900
  • 107 Allston Avenue  (2-4 unit, multi-family)
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3 baths
    • Price: $975,000

Newport:

  • 101 Washington Street
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds, 4.5 baths
    • Price: $4,749,000
  • 66 Girard Avenue #407 (Condominium)
    • Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2 baths
    • Price: $326,000
  • 109 Champlin Place
    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $795,000
  • 157 Harrison Avenue #32 (Condominium)
    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $1,295,000
  • 573 Spring Street
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3 baths
    • Price: $1,275,000
  • 32 Bacheller Street
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 5 baths
    • Price: $1,850,000
  • 15 Hall Avenue
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths
    • Price: $789,000
  • 23 Clinton Street
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $1,849,900
  • 15 Narragansett Avenue #2 (Condominium)
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $550,000
  • 1 Maitland Court
    • Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $999,999
  • 15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B (Condominium)
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $1,690,000
  • 20 East Bowery Street #1A (Condominium)
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2 baths
    • Price: $849,000

Portsmouth:

  • 95 West Main Road
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $1,600,000
  • 1 Tower Drive #1003 (Condominium)
    • Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $950,000
  • 44 Orchard View Road
    • Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $449,000
  • 99 Mill Lane
    • Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $675,000
  • 128 Indian Avenue
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $2,495,000
  • 1 Tower Drive #1202 (Condominium)
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 3 baths
    • Price: $899,000
  • 28 Strawberry Lane
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 5 baths
    • Price: $2,495,000
  • 94 Storm King Drive
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths
    • Price: $795,000
  • 67 Cedar Avenue
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $747,000
  • 52 Viking Drive
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 AM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths
    • Price: $585,000
  • 281 Rolling Hill Road (Condominium)
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $825,000

Tiverton:

  • 1500 Crandall Road
    • Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $399,000
  • 23 Teaberry Drive
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $759,000
  • 81 Hobson Avenue
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $709,999
  • 1121 Stafford Road
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths
    • Price: $539,900

Sunday, October 29, 2023:

Jamestown:

  • 2 Clarkes Village Road
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $1,725,000
  • 228 Beacon Avenue
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3 baths
    • Price: $1,099,900

Little Compton:

  • 25 Bernard Lane
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $575,000

Middletown:

  • 211 Morrison Avenue
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 4.5 baths
    • Price: $1,995,000
  • 386 Green End Avenue #4 (Condominium)
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1 bed, 1 bath
    • Price: $545,000
  • 62 Bluegrass Drive
    • Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $899,000

Newport:

  • 54 William Street
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1.5 baths
    • Price: $995,000
  • 32 Bacheller Street
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 5 baths
    • Price: $1,850,000
  • 101 Washington Street
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds, 4.5 baths
    • Price: $4,749,000
  • 15 Narragansett Avenue #2 (Condominium)
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $550,000
  • 159 Third Street
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $499,900
  • 15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B (Condominium)
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $1,690,000

Portsmouth:

  • 281 Rolling Hill Road (Condominium)
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $825,000
  • 136 Old Mill Lane
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths
    • Price: $450,000
  • 44 Orchard View Road
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
    • Price: $449,000
  • 99 Mill Lane
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $675,000
  • 28 Strawberry Lane
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 5 baths
    • Price: $2,495,000
  • 20 Willow Lane
    • Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths
    • Price: $900,000
  • 23 Hillside Avenue
    • Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $575,000

Tiverton:

  • 191 Stone Church Road (2-4 Units Multi-Family)
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $1,395,000
  • 191 Stone Church Road
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths
    • Price: $1,395,000
  • 23 Teaberry Drive
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
    • Price: $759,000

