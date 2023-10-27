Are you on the hunt for your dream home? Are you interested in investing in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting opportunity to explore a variety of homes across our community. Whether you’re seeking a cozy single-family home, a stylish condominium, or a spacious multi-family property, you’ll find a range of options to consider.



Saturday, October 28, 2023:

Jamestown:

2 Clarkes Village Road Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths Price: $1,725,000

353 East Shore Road Time: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath Price: $745,500



Middletown:

209 Morrison Avenue Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 3.5 baths Price: $2,225,000

310 Third Beach Road Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths Price: $1,495,000

502 Forest Park Road Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1.5 baths Price: $168,000

211 Morrison Avenue Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 4.5 baths Price: $1,995,000

300 Vaucluse Avenue Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 4.5 baths Price: $2,600,000

6 North Drive Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1.5 baths Price: $799,900

107 Allston Avenue (2-4 unit, multi-family) Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3 baths Price: $975,000



Newport:

101 Washington Street Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds, 4.5 baths Price: $4,749,000

66 Girard Avenue #407 (Condominium) Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2 baths Price: $326,000

109 Champlin Place Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 1 bath Price: $795,000

157 Harrison Avenue #32 (Condominium) Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths Price: $1,295,000

573 Spring Street Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3 baths Price: $1,275,000

32 Bacheller Street Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 5 baths Price: $1,850,000

15 Hall Avenue Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths Price: $789,000

23 Clinton Street Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 2.5 baths Price: $1,849,900

15 Narragansett Avenue #2 (Condominium) Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath Price: $550,000

1 Maitland Court Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2.5 baths Price: $999,999

15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B (Condominium) Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths Price: $1,690,000

20 East Bowery Street #1A (Condominium) Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2 baths Price: $849,000



Portsmouth:

95 West Main Road Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths Price: $1,600,000

1 Tower Drive #1003 (Condominium) Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths Price: $950,000

44 Orchard View Road Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath Price: $449,000

99 Mill Lane Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 2.5 baths Price: $675,000

128 Indian Avenue Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths Price: $2,495,000

1 Tower Drive #1202 (Condominium) Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 3 baths Price: $899,000

28 Strawberry Lane Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 5 baths Price: $2,495,000

94 Storm King Drive Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths Price: $795,000

67 Cedar Avenue Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath Price: $747,000

52 Viking Drive Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 AM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths Price: $585,000

281 Rolling Hill Road (Condominium) Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2.5 baths Price: $825,000



Tiverton:

1500 Crandall Road Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath Price: $399,000

23 Teaberry Drive Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths Price: $759,000

81 Hobson Avenue Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths Price: $709,999

1121 Stafford Road Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths Price: $539,900



Sunday, October 29, 2023:

Jamestown:

228 Beacon Avenue Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3 baths Price: $1,099,900



Little Compton:

25 Bernard Lane Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath Price: $575,000



Middletown:

386 Green End Avenue #4 (Condominium) Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1 bed, 1 bath Price: $545,000

62 Bluegrass Drive Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 2.5 baths Price: $899,000



Newport:

54 William Street Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1.5 baths Price: $995,000

159 Third Street Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath Price: $499,900

Portsmouth:

136 Old Mill Lane Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths Price: $450,000

20 Willow Lane Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3 baths Price: $900,000

23 Hillside Avenue Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths Price: $575,000



Tiverton:

191 Stone Church Road (2-4 Units Multi-Family) Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths Price: $1,395,000

191 Stone Church Road Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths Price: $1,395,000

