William A. Pierson, a devoted husband, loving father, cherished grandfather, and highly-respected military veteran, passed away on October 17, 2023. Born on July 3, 1946, in Barre, VT, William was the son of George and Mildred Pierson.

William dedicated his life to serving and protecting his country. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam. After serving there, he reenlisted in the Navy. During his military career, he served as a valued member of the Military Police, a Surface Sonar Technician, rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. His unwavering commitment and bravery were evident throughout his service. Honorably discharged on June 28, 1984, William exemplified the values of duty, honor, and courage.

Outside of his military career, William was a revered figure in his community. He found immense joy in pursuing his hobbies, particularly golfing, fishing, and reading. William’s love for the game of golf was well-known, and he often spent countless hours refining his skills on the greens. He found solace and tranquility on the water, casting his line and relishing in the simple beauty of nature. His passion for learning was unrivaled, often engrossed in books that expanded his knowledge and enriched his soul.

With a remarkable work ethic and extensive knowledge, William embarked on a career as a Field Engineer at Raytheon Corporation, where he made significant contributions to the field. His expertise and dedication earned him the admiration and respect of his colleagues. While employed there, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Southern New Hampshire.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, William was actively involved in his community. As a member of the BPOE in Barre, VT, he was committed to philanthropy and supporting those in need. William’s compassion and selflessness were evident in his willingness to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate, leaving a lasting impact on the lives he touched.

William is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Eileen Pierson, his sons Lawrence W. Allan and his wife, Ann and Elias J. Pierson and his wife Leslie, as well as his adoring grandsons, Xavier Allan and Nathan Pierson. Their memories of William will be treasured forever, reminding them of a loving and dedicated family man.

Services for Mr. Pierson will be private.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable individual, we remember William for his unwavering dedication to his family, his country, and his community. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William’s memory to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/