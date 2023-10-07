Richard Marvin “Dick” McMahon of NH, formerly of Portsmouth and Newport RI, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023, at 87 years of age.

Born in Newport, RI on March 11, 1936, he was the son of the late James Edward and Gertrude Edith (Francis) McMahon.

Richard proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, and was honorably discharged earning the rank of squadron commander. Upon leaving the military, Richard applied his natural talent for engineering and joined Raytheon, where he excelled as a dedicated engineer for many years until his retirement. Richard continued to share his expertise by serving the community as a member of the Portsmouth RI Police Department. Tirelessly protecting and serving his fellow citizens, Richard embodied the true spirit of public service until his retirement.

Richard was a selfless man who loved to give to others. As a pilot with a small 4-seater plane he started a nonprofit organization called mission of the heart. He would take children with life threatening illnesses for a scenic plane ride and create memorabilia of photos and a video for them their family. This was a source of great joy for both Richard and the families and children he touched.

In addition to flying Richard enjoyed photographer and developing film in his own dark room. He retired to a log home in New Hampshire and loved relaxing and taking in the view of the mountains, trees, and animals. He enjoyed building furniture and even created a small business selling handmade mailboxes, bird housed and picnic tables. And above all else he loves his family and his dogs Ralph and Boe.

Richard is survived by his sister Sheila Somerford and spouse Ed, daughter Heather Saitta and spouse Erik, daughter Laurel Wolfe and spouse Rich, daughter Brenda Park and spouse Randy, son Richard McMahon Jr and spouse Michelle, son Ronald McMahon and spouse, and daughter Anndee Daniel and spouse George. He was blessed with 17 grandchildren (one on the way due on Richard’s birthday) and 5 great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, brother James McMahon and spouse Bernice and his sister Garnett Ashley, and his daughter Sandra “Cheyenne” McMahon.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the Island Cemetery Annex, Van Zandt Ave, Newport.