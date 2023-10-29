Mathew “Max” Marum (1943-2023)

Mathew Marum, 80, of Portsmouth, RI, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 10/22/2023. He was an avid cook, baker, and fisherman, who proudly served in the US Army.

He was born in Somerset, MA in 1943 to Amelia (Slusarz) Marum and John J. Marum Jr., both operators at textile mills in Fall River, and played the organ and piano.

Formerly at 139 Walker St. Fall River, he left high school to join the Army on March 3rd, 1960, as a cook in the Vietnam War and stationed, briefly, in Alaska. His passion for cooking lived on. He worked in civil service on the Navy Base in Newport, RI for 30+ years as a cook and baker.

Max married Lucy Labonite Marum in 1983 at their house in Portsmouth, RI. Together, they raised their only son, Tim Marum. His grandson “Little Timmy,” the love of his life, was always greeted with “There’s my little guy!” Timmy loved to visit “PaYa’s” house (Grandpa and Yaya’s). Yoshi, Timmy’s beloved puggle, was greeted with, “There’s my buddy!”



The late Walter “Junior” Laberge, childhood best friend, who maintained a constant in his life, was always with him; through grade-school, service in the military, and important life events. Robert “Butch” Kinney was a friend and co-worker on the Navy Base “Galley” where they both were cooks, loving to share funny jokes and conduct humorous pranks. Russ, Max’s son’s best friend, would always be referred to as “he’s like my second son!”

Max will always be remembered for making (and drinking!) beer with his son and going to the casino. We’ll always imagine hearing him say, “My God, almighty,” “still breathing… and that’s all that matters,” and, “Ahhh, huhh?”



Max was preceded in death by his parents and sister Francis, and is survived by his brother Mike (wife: Gail) and sisters Ronnie (husband: Blackie) and Kathy, and also his son, Tim (wife: Shelby), grandson, Timmy, grandson on the way, James Mathew, and many nieces and nephews.



He reunites in heaven with his mom, known to his son as “Baci,” and his two dogs, Penny and Snoopy.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Portsmouth Music Boosters PO Box 21, Portsmouth, RI would be greatly appreciated.



Services will be open to the public at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Saturday, November 4th at 10 am.