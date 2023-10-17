Kristine S. (Grev) Springett, 62, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Kristine was born on July 19th, 1961, in Elmhurst, IL. She was the daughter of the late Stuart and Ruth (Abelson) Grev. She was the beloved wife of Michael A. Springett of 37 years.

A graduate of Ramsey High School, NJ class of 1979 Kristine went on to attend Salve Regina university for her undergraduate degree as well as her master’s degree in business management. From this time forward she made Aquidneck Island her home. For most of her life, worked in business administration in higher education but most recently was employed at Embrace home loans.

Kris was a devoted mother and one of her greatest achievements during her time was her two children. She is survived by her son Zachary Springett and his wife Alyssa. Her daughter Amy Larcom and her husband Ian all of Middletown. Even more special than her role as a mother, she treasured being a “Grammy” to Harper and Harrison and her granddogs Phoebe, Darla, and Zeus.

Additionally, she is survived by her sister Cynthia McGuire and her husband Phillip of Portsmouth, RI, brother Michael Grev and his wife Linda of Mahwah, NJ, and brother Brian Grev and his wife Emily of Alta Loma, CA. She was the sister of the late Randy Grev.

Most of all she loved her family and friends. She enjoyed summers spent at Second beach and was never too far from the water. Kris enjoyed traveling, especially family trips to Vermont and New Jersey. Kristine was known for her infectious laughter and desire for a good time.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Her funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home.

Donations can be made in memory of Kristine to Lifespan Cancer Institute https://giving.lifespan.org/LCI