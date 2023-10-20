It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jessie A. Mosher, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to all. Jessie passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on Prudence Island on October 12, 2023, at the age of 99.

Born on December 22, 1923, in Malden, MA, Jessie’s journey of love, compassion, and selflessness touched the lives of so many. She brought joy and warmth to everyone she encountered, with her genuine and caring nature shining through in all that she did. She was married for 47 beautiful years to her beloved husband, Warren Mosher, a veteran whose devotion and companionship were unmatched. Together, they navigated gracefully through life, cherishing every moment they shared and danced beautifully together.

Jessie spent 42 winters as a snowbird at the Villages of Holiday Lake, Florida, where she formed lifelong friendships and created lasting memories. During the summer months, she returned to Prudence Island, where she had spent summers for an impressive 76 years. Her connection to the island was deeply rooted, as it provided solace and tranquility amidst the beauty of nature.

Jessie was known for her talents as a baker at Saugus High School, sharing her delicious creations, especially her Hermits, with students. Her delectable treats brought smiles to faces and served as a reminder of her love and generosity. Drawing from her passion for crocheting, she lovingly crafted hundreds of baby blankets for friends and family, each stitch a reminder of her care and devotion.

As an active member of her community, Jessie will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to others. She taught generations of children how to swim, instilling in them both confidence and a love for the water. The sight of cardinals, a favorite bird of hers, would always bring a sparkle to her eyes and remind her of the beauty of nature.

Above all, Jessie cherished her family. Her deep love for her children, Jim Mosher and his wife, Linda, Carol Teague and her husband Don, Pam Lynch and her husband, Jack, and her son-in-law, John Bossio, was immeasurable. She played an integral role in the lives of her grandchildren, Susan, Pamela, Debra, Karen, Tim, David, Alyce, and Michael, creating countless cherished memories and showering them with affection.

The loss of Jessie has created a void in the lives of those who had the honor of knowing her. Her genuine nature, unwavering kindness, selflessness and ability to make everyone smile will forever be missed, especially by her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Dale, Jessie, Tristan, Angel, Melinda, Mackenzie, Daniel, Cameron, Sadie, and Tatum, and great-great granddaughter, Nylah. She leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion, a testament to a life well-lived.

Jessie will be reunited with her beloved husband Warren, and daughter, Linda, who predeceased her. The memories they shared will forever remain etched in the hearts of all those who loved them all.

In accordance with Jessie’s wishes, her family will hold a service to celebrate Jessie’s remarkable life and to honor her enduring spirit in the spring on Prudence Island.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Union Church of Prudence Island, 1 Pier Rd., Prudence Island, 02872 or the Prudence Island Volunteer Fire Department, 0292 Narragansett Ave, Prudence Island, 02872 in honor of Jessie’s memory.

Jessie’s family would also like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, and to the Portsmouth and Prudence Island Fire Departments for their excellent care, compassion and professionalism.