Elvira Galli, 95, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully during the early morning hour on October 6, 2023, at the Grand Islander Nursing Home.

Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Alberto and Filomena (Castellucci) Galli.

Elvira was an assistant manager at Anderson-Little Co., where she was always a friendly face and an open ear to her customers who were more like friends. She enjoyed working in retail fashion, helping customers pair their outfits with the right colors and accessories. She loved singing, her favorite artist was Frank Sinatra- arguably the best day of her life was when she got to see him in person at the Newport Jazz Festival in the mid-1960s.

Elvira is survived by her loving niece, Lisa Darezzo-Braga and husband Bruce F. Braga of Portsmouth as well as a brother, John Galli, and several nieces and nephews who remain.

Services for Elvira will be private.