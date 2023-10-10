Elaine (Medeiros) Tierney, 76, of Warren, Rhode Island, died on October 7, 2023. She was born in Fall River, MA on September 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Manuel and M. Louise Medeiros.

Elaine was born in St. Anne’s hospital in Fall River, and grew up in Portsmouth, RI. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1965 and Angelo’s Beauty Academy in 1967. She soon began a rewarding career in Cosmetology and Hairdressing and for several years she worked at the former Michael’s Salon in Middletown. She raised two boys and enjoyed every minute she spent with her grandchildren. When free time allowed, Elaine enjoyed crafting and classic Western movies, often at the same time. She was always very grateful to the many dedicated healthcare professionals who assisted her through many years of illness.

Elaine is survived by her two sons, Bryan Tierney and his wife Yulanda of Bristol, and Paul Tierney and his wife Wendy of New Bedford, MA, her siblings Edward Medeiros and his wife Joanne, Anita Cabral, and Joan Ouellette and her husband Donald, all of Portsmouth, and her beloved grandchildren Nina Tierney, Alycia Tierney, Caitlyn Tierney, Autumn Johnson, PJ Tierney, and Abigail Tierney.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 AM with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM, in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow at the Portsmouth Cemetery on Turnpike Ave.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.