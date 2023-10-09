Edward A. Skahill, 77, of South Kingstown, RI passed away at RI Hospital on October 7, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Norbury) Skahill for 46 years. Born in Quincy, MA, he was the son of the late Cmd. John J. Skahill and Marjorie (Wright) Skahill.

Besides his wife, Edward leaves behind brothers William Skahill (Debra) of Middletown, RI, and John Skahill (Sage) of Santa Fe, NM. He also leaves brothers-in-law Paul Norbury (Suzanne) of Portsmouth, RI, and Robert Norbury (Mary) of North Kingstown, RI, and sister-in-law Karen (Condry) Norbury of North Kingstown, RI. He was also the brother-in-law of the late John Norbury. Ed also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Ed was a graduate of Middletown High School and attended Rogers Williams College. He served in the US Army both in Europe and Vietnam (1967-1968).

Ed was employed by Narragansett Printing in North Kingstown for many years. He loved cats and enjoyed traveling, reading and photography.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 12 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St. & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue RI, 506 B Curtis Corner Rd, Peace Dale, RI 02879, www.animalrescueri.org.