Dolores “Dee” Jeannette Driskell (Faria), age 87 formally of New Bedford, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, at Alden Court Nursing home in Fairhaven.

Dolores was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on January 31, 1936, to Charles Faria of Portugal and Antoinnette Faria (Paquin) of Massachusetts. She married Donald Howard Driskell on June 30 in New Bedford, Massachusetts where she made her life as a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Dolores professed her life to Christ at an early age. She loved attending, New Life Christian Fellowship, and cherished praising the lord. She loved to read her Bible, praying for and with others, spending time with her family getting ice cream or coffee, laughing, and always wearing a smile on her face.

Dolores is proceeded in death by her husband, Donald Howard Driskell, her daughter by marriage Sharon Driskell, her parents and her three siblings: Pearl, Florence and Robert. She is survived by her son, Derek Driskell and his wife, Sarah, her two grandchildren Tatum and Cameron Driskell of California. Her children by marriage, Patricia, Lynette and Kelli Driskell of Colorado. Sean and wife Barbara Driskell of Ohio. Granddaughter by marriage, Rebecca London, husband James London and great-grandchildren Nicholas, Alyssa and Robert of Colorado. Funeral services will be held at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown,RI at 11 o’clock on October 14th, 2023. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by hospice of Fairhaven. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimers Association in Dolores’name.