Carole Lewis, beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2023, at the age of 85. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories that will forever be held dear in the hearts of those who knew her.

Born on March 22, 1938, Carole touched the lives of many throughout her journey. As a dedicated and compassionate registered nurse, she selflessly cared for others until the age of 75 at the Maher Center. Her commitment to her profession and the well-being of others is a testament to her kind-hearted nature and unwavering dedication.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Carole had a zest for life and a variety of hobbies that brought her great joy. She possessed a creative spirit, finding solace and fulfillment in painting, sewing, and various crafts. Music was a constant source of happiness for Carole, and she particularly enjoyed listening to Andrew Lloyd Webber with Debra. Traveling was a passion, and among her cherished memories, her time spent exploring Greece was a standout.

In her earlier years, Carole found serenity in nurturing her garden, displaying her green thumb and cultivating beauty in nature’s embrace. Cooking was another expression of her love, as she delighted in preparing meals for her family and friends, ensuring that no one ever left her home hungry. Her hands were always busy, a testament to her industrious nature and ever-present desire to create and care.

Above all, Carole cherished her family and friends. As a nurturing mother to her daughter Debra Bird and son Bryan Lewis, she instilled a profound love and taught invaluable life lessons. Her grandchildren, Brittany Lewis and Anthony Lewis, were her pride and joy, and she showered them with endless affection. Carole’s great-grandchildren, Nells, Riley, and Jaxson, brought immeasurable joy to her life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in honor of Carole’s life on October 28, 2023, at 9:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Spring and Williams St., Newport.

Following Mass, commital prayers will take place at St. Coumba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.