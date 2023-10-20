Barbara Miller, 94, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on October 18, 2023. Born in Providence, RI on December 21, 1928, She was the daughter of Gilbert and Elizabeth (Rees) Miller.

She grew up in Providence and graduated from Hope High School in 1947. She attended college at Pembroke College, a part of Brown University at the time. Barbara worked in the insurance industry for 35 years, during this time she lived in Barrington. She retired from Aetna Insurance as a Senior Commercial Underwriter.

In retirement, she moved to Middletown and gave generously of her time and intellect, as a communicant of Jesus Saviour Church where she served as Treasurer for the Rosary Sodality. She was also a Past President of the Rhode Island Association of Insurance Women, Past Treasurer of the Rhode Island Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired, and a member of the Newport County Radio Club. She always loved animals, and was an active supporter of the Robert Potter League for Animals for many years, and was recognized as a generous donor by the Board.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and her longtime companion, Joseph A. Silveria.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Barrington.

In honor of Barbara’s lifelong love of animals, please consider a donation in her memory to the Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.