Barbara Anne Lewis, 60, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on October 12, 2023. She was the wife of Keith J. Lewis.

Born in Fall River, MA on April 12, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Doris (Austin) Cole and wife of Keith Lewis. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Tiverton and was involved in many different facets of life in Tiverton. She was the Salutatorian of her graduating class and loved being a part of the school Drama Club. Having grown up on a local farm, she learned the value of hard work and how to take care of each other, and these themes continued throughout her life.

Over the years you may have crossed paths with Barbara, and likely became friends. She worked for many years as the office administrator at the Amicable Congregational Church, or you may have seen her in the booth at the Fogland Beach parking lot during the summers in her youth. As an avid photographer, she was able to document life in Tiverton, but loved the opportunity to take pictures for the Sakonnet Times, as a job! She always enjoyed gardening and maintained beautiful flower gardens throughout her yard. She also gave her time to the Little Compton Food Bank and the Tiverton Library.

Since Barbara’s passions were helping others and animals, she found a way to do both at the same time as a founding member of the Family Pet Advocates, a non-profit dedicated to helping the most vulnerable families in her community keep their pets at home. She understood how much comfort and companionship pets can provide to their families throughout life’s challenges and wanted to ensure they could continue to live their lives with the families they know and love for as long as possible.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband Keith Lewis, their son Zachary Lewis of Tiverton, and her siblings; Dale Cole and his wife Sharon of Ashaway, RI, Kathryn Aguiar and her husband Brian of Westport, MA, Patricia Campion and her husband Robert of Tiverton, Debra Pereira and her husband Joseph of Pembroke, GA, Rebecca Priest and her husband Gary of Westport, MA, and her bonus brother David Reynolds of Swansea, MA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Amicable Congregational Church, 3736 Main Road, Tiverton. A private burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery.

To honor Barbara’s efforts, and her specific preference for no flowers, “If you feel you must have flowers, I don’t like the big, ugly white mums or gladiola,” please mail a contribution to Family Pet Advocates, PO Box 194, Tiverton, RI 02878 or you can drop off pet food or supplies to Courtyards, 3980 Main Road, Tiverton, and they will help continue her mission.