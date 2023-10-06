August 1, 1937 – October 2, 2023

Alice Millett, a beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2023, at her home in Middletown, RI at the age of 86. Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 1, 1937, Alice was the daughter of the late Edward and Edna (Scott) Allcock.

Alice dedicated her life to her family and her career as a Tax Examiner in the Federal Government Tax Collection industry. She worked tirelessly to ensure fair and accurate tax assessments, leaving a lasting impact on the community she served. She made some great friends from her job that she cherished and talked to everyday. She always made an impact on everyone who crossed her path.

Alice was a woman of many passions and talents. She always had a knack for solving crossword puzzles and her love for crocheting brought warmth to the lives of her loved ones, as she lovingly crafted numerous gifts throughout the years. She had a sharp tongue with a witty personality. She was charming, compassionate and stubborn, sharp as a tack and never missed a beat. She lived life on her own terms. She loved telling detailed stories about her kids growing up and all the funny jokes/riddles she’d come up with.

With a playful spirit and a curious mind, Alice enjoyed indulging in tabloid magazines and keeping up with the latest gossip. She found joy in discussing the latest celebrity drama and eagerly debated the hottest topics with family and friends.

Alice had a profound affection for her pets, who brought her immeasurable comfort and companionship. She cherished the moments spent with her grandkids and great-grandkids. When she would talk about them she would be filled with happiness with a smile from ear to ear. She loved to cook for you when ever you came over even if you weren’t hungry you’d leave full.

Survived by her loving children, Steven Byrd, (Aileen) of Holly Springs, NC, James (Victoria) Byrd, of Middletown, William Byrd, (Debra) of PA, Brian Byrd, (Deborah) of Holbrook, NY, Keith Byrd, (Elizabeth) of Waxahachie, TX, Kimberly Byrd Roush, of Hershey, PA. She also leaves 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Alice is also survived by her brother Charles Allcock, of Spring Hill, FL. Alice is preceded in death by her sons Charles Byrd and Robert Byrd as well as her daughter-in-law Cathy Byrd Kramer. Alice’s legacy lives on through their success, laughter, and cherished memories.

The family will gather to celebrate Alice’s life, remembering her vibrant personality, kind heart, and enduring love. On Sunday, October 8, 2023 at the North End Club located at 26 Brookdale Road, Middletown, RI from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Alice Millett will forever be remembered as a compassionate soul with a fierce dedication to her family. She touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her. May she rest in eternal peace.