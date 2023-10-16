Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Friday, October 13 through 7 am on Monday, October 16.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 9:55 am on Friday, October 13, Officer Warner arrested Logal Southworth, age 20, of Tiverton, Rhode Island for the following charge – Leave Scene of Collision – Damage to Attended Vehicle.

At 5:18 pm on Friday, October 13, Officer Boghigian took into custody Ronald Blyden, age 52, of Newport, Rhode Island for the following charges – Sexual Offender – Resides within 300 feet of school, Sex Offender Registration Violation.

At 1:59 am on Saturday, October 14, Officer San Antonio arrested Katherine Leblanc, age 29, of Holden, Massachusetts for the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence – Simple Assault And/or Battery – 1st Offense.

At 2:19 am on Monday, October 16, Officer Cole arrested Leander Jaques, age 33, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island for the following charge – DUI/Drugs/Alcohol/1st Offense – B.A.C. Unknown.

DISPATCH LOG