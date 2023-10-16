Ever wonder about local services in our area, but don’t know where to start? Need help finding out how to sign up for heating assistance or have a question about in-home support?

Stop in at the Middletown Public Library on Wednesdays from 10 am to noon to talk with staff from the Middletown Outreach Department.

Information on utility assistance, housing, education or workforce opportunities, food access, eldercare, and more is available.

The mission of the Outreach Department is to support the efforts and meet the needs of all community members by delivering enrichment, guidance, and wellness opportunities. Community hours at the Middletown Public Library are just one opportunity for residents.

If you’re unable to make it on Wednesday and have questions, please call Lori Turner, Healthy Communities Coordinator at (401) 842-6599.

“The Outreach Department allows residents to confidentially request information or get connected to local services in the area,” Turner said. “Everyone needs help at one time or another and it can be daunting to know where to start sometimes. The town has created this department to support residents in a variety of ways and I’m glad to be able to serve in this role.”