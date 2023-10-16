Middletown voters have an opportunity to vote on a $190 million bond for construction of a new Middle/High School on November 7th.

I agree, that the time has come for us to invest in our children in Middletown.

With 3 terms on the Middletown Town Council, two as President, 2008-2014 I have been involved in three attempts at developing a regionalization school district.

The first effort would have benefitted my children, then.

Each effort came up short, either by lack of proper planning or by a lack of 400 votes.

Mike Crowley, the chair of the Middletown School committee asked me to push for an enhanced school effort in Middletown in 2008 and I should have acted then.

Mike had a deep passion for our students and our schools and he was able to work successfully with other members of the school committee, the school administration, members of the Town Council, and members of other school committees across the state to ensure we were providing the best opportunities within our means that we possibly could to our students.

I have reviewed this plan that was developed by a very talented group, including teachers, and am very impressed, I think Mike would have been impressed.

I have hosted tables locally presenting their information last weekend to local residents, in Newport and Middletown, along with councilor Barbara Vonvillas, and found that there is overwhelming support in the community for this Plan.

Let’s not chase issues that don’t exist, but are distractions.

It’s time for us to step up to the plate to provide the best education platform that our Teachers, Parents, and Students deserve.

This effort will benefit my five grandchildren now, as well as other children and our community, and they deserve it, I feel Mike would have agreed as well.

Thank you for your support.

Chris Semonelli