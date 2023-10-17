In a recent letter to the editor, I shared my thoughts about the $190 million construction bond that goes before Middletown voters on November 7th, where I encouraged you to get the facts. Since then, a small group who refers to themselves as “Middletown Concerned Neighbors” has initiated a campaign questioning information that has been put out by the Town. I remind you to please verify the facts before making your decision.

In a letter to the editor in the October 5th edition of Newport This Week, Paul Mankofsky states that “Middletown’s proposed 230,000-square-foot building at a $1,000 per square foot cost (from the town’s data) yields a $40 million shortfall. Who will pay? Today, Newport’s school construction project has that problem.” The Town’s data does not project a $1000 per square foot cost. In fact, if you review the presentation located here: https://5il.co/1q4g3, you will see that the average comparative construction cost is much less than that. The total budget was derived using a $700 per square foot cost for 1270 students (https://5il.co/1pgjl). A more recent demographics study forecasts that the school needs to house 1086 students (https://5il.co/22noy.) Using a lower enrollment, the school is now projected to be about 200,000 square feet, which should reduce the cost.

Mr. Mankofsky also questions the state reimbursement. The reimbursement rate of up to 55% is dictated by law. After June 30, 2024, however, the additional 20% bonus points expire, leaving a maximum potential reimbursement rate of 35% starting July 1, 2024 (https://5il.co/1ze7t). This makes it more important for the Town to secure funding now.

This same group of concerned neighbors posted an ad in the October 12, 2023 Newport This Week stating that the project is “paying big money for planned space with no defined use”. The only undefined space is for a fourth Career and Technical Education (CTE) program that has yet to be determined. The fourth CTE program is something that the Town Council, School Committee, and residents of the Town have requested, yet the process of adding a new CTE program takes time. To better understand the current CTE offerings in Middletown and the process and timeline for adding a new pathway, go here: https://5il.co/1qw8w, https://5il.co/272a1, and https://5il.co/272a2.

This same ad states that the Aquidneck School ranks the worst of the Middletown schools. The last time a facility condition assessment of all four schools was performed was in 2017 as part of the RI Statewide School Assessment, and Aquidneck did not score the lowest. You can review the report here: https://5il.co/1ehbp.

Before deciding on the Bond vote, please ensure you have the facts. Please watch or attend Middletown School Building Committee meetings which are livestreamed and posted on YouTube. If you are unable to watch, please consider visiting the Building Committee’s webpage: https://www.mpsri.net/page/building-committee or reach out to the Building Committee members directly at BuildingCommittee@mpsri.net if you have a question. Thank you.

Don Morin, Middletown

Member of Middletown School Building Committee