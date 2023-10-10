On Friday, October 6, Innovate Newport hosted its third annual Startup Pitch Competition, a collaboration with The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and Social Enterprise Greenhouse. The Pitch Competition allowed 9 startup businesses (in any industry) the opportunity to make a 3-minute presentation to the audience, to compete for a comprehensive prize package that included cash, legal services, marketing services, as well as business support services.

The format placed startup founders on the spot in front of an audience with a timer close by, ensuring that they adhered to their 3-minute time limit. An esteemed panel of judges was comprised of Sean Daly, the President & CEO of People’s Credit Union, David Altounian, the Vice Provost, Graduate and Professional Studies at Salve Regina University, and Carmen Diaz Jusino, the Strategic Initiative Officer at the Rhode Island Foundation.

Judges were allowed to ask one follow-up question per pitch regarding the respective business, such as how the founder was planning to scale the business, or how the business would measure up to marketplace competition.

First place went to Paris Dior of VETA (Visionaries Empowered Through Art). VETA is a sneaker and apparel customization service that connects people looking for unique designs to artists looking for design opportunities.

Second place went to Emily Bernstein of Navigate Health, which is a startup that provides health advocacy and billing negotiation services to help people understand and afford their healthcare journey.

“Storytelling is a compelling way to let people know about your business. Each entrepreneur was able to share a little bit about what inspired them, where they see their business heading, and challenges they face” said Mollie Frazer Williams, Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship for the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.

The Startup Pitch Competition was part of Rhode Island Startup Week 2023, which was intended to bring together entrepreneurs, local leaders, students, corporations, investors, and friends to connect, collaborate, and grow through entrepreneurial events. Across the state, Rhode Island’s Innovation Community came together to showcase its events during the week.