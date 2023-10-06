Meet Joey and Falcor – hopefully, you’re new best friends!

The Potter League for Animals is looking for a new loving home for this Husky duo.

“Step right up and meet the dynamic Husky duo that’s stealing hearts left and right – Joey and Falcor! These two fluffy jesters are on a quest to find a loving home where they can unleash their quirky charm and awesome personalities.

Joey’s cuteness is her secret superpower. She doesn’t just sit; she stages a “sit-in” right in front of you, demanding all the attention. With those gorgeous eyes, she’s got us wrapped around her paw.

Falcor is the charming Husky who’s always up for a howlin’ good time. Toys? He’ll chase ’em! Adventures? He’s all in! Falcor’s charisma is so contagious; he could make a grumpy cat crack a smile, not that we have any of those around here or anything…

Get ready for a daily dose of laughter because Joey and Falcor are the funniest Huskies on four paws. They’ll have you rolling with their quirky antics, proving that every day is a good time with them around. Joey isn’t the biggest fan of other dogs, but Falcor is up for playdates and expanding his furry friend circle.

Ready to add some gorgeous fluff to your life? Swing by our Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown, RI, to meet Joey and Falcor today. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of their comedy-loving pack – they’re “fur” real entertainers! For more information, visit www.potterleague.org or give us a call at 401-846-8276.”