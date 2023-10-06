The cost of oil dipped below $90 per barrel this week, helping to slightly speed up a decline in gasoline prices for American consumers.

States including Nevada, Indiana, Delaware, and Iowa saw their average price for a gallon of gas fall by 10 cents or more. After a particularly pricey September, throughout which prices hovered above year-ago levels, the national average price for gas is now 12 cents cheaper than it was at this point in 2022.

Markets are increasingly concerned in recent weeks that the U.S. economy could fall into a recession if the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates. Also helping push prices downward is the decline in demand for gasoline this past week, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of October 6.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.67

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.7%)

– Year change: +$0.27 (+8.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.54

– Week change: +$0.00 (+0.0%)

– Year change: -$0.23 (-4.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.88

#2. Washington: $5.07

#3. Nevada: $4.98

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $3.19

#2. Mississippi: $3.19

#3. South Carolina: $3.26