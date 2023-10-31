Gasoline prices continue to fall for drivers around the country despite warnings from the World Bank this week that the conflict in the Middle East could soon reverse the trend.

The average cost for a gallon of gas fell about 5 cents over the past week and 33 cents over the past month.

The price of oil has risen over the last month since the violence in Israel and Gaza began, but lower demand from drivers has kept prices for gasoline from spiking. The World Bank warned this week that prices for gasoline and food could still surge into “uncharted waters.”

“If the conflict were to escalate, the global economy would face a dual energy shock for the first time in decades—not just from the war in Ukraine but also from the Middle East,” the World Bank’s chief economist Indermit Gill told the Washington Post.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 30.

Providence by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.50

— Rhode Island average: $3.50

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)

– Year change: -$0.29 (-7.5%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.48

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.4%)

– Year change: -$1.35 (-23.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.60

#2. San Diego, CA: $5.46

#3. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc, CA: $5.44

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Warner Robins, GA: $2.79

#2. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.80

#3. Dalton, GA: $2.80

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.