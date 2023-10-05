Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 24 Winans Avenue in Newport for $3,000,000. Kate Leonard, Sales Associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the Seller and facilitated for the Buyer in this transaction.

A Colonial-style home in one of Newport’s most desirable locations, the 4,212 square foot residence features 3 bedrooms, 4 full & 1 half bathroom, and renovated interiors. Part of the Castle Hill Neighborhood Association, the property enjoys deeded beach access and close proximity to Brenton State Park.

The sale of 24 Winans Avenue comes on the heels of Kate’s sales at 34 Castle Hill Avenue, trading for $2,200,000, and 19 Catherine Street, trading for $2,100,000. In the last 15 years, Lila Delman says that Kate Leonard has participated in more $1M+ single-family home sales in Newport than any other agent*

In reflecting back on her industry tenure, Kate commented, “I feel very fortunate to have a career where I am able to use my real estate expertise in zoning, planning, and historic districts to help clients find properties that fit their needs and wants.”

*Sale rankings and closing price information is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all sales for the period of January 1, 2010 – October 4, 2023. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. **As of 2022, closed sales volume. Source: RealTrends 3/9/23.