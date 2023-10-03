PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Green Infrastructure Coalition (RIGIC) will host its fifth annual Stormwater Innovation Expo in partnership with the Providence Stormwater Innovation Center, the American Planning Association Rhode Island, and The Rhode Island Public Works Association. The event will take place on October 18, 2023 from 8:30AM-3:30M at the Roger Williams Park Casino (1000 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI 02907). Attendees will discover current trends and practices in the stormwater management industry and explore this year’s theme: Nature-Based Solutions for Climate Resilience.

When rain hits a hard surface, it becomes stormwater runoff. It flows down our streets and sidewalks – picking up fertilizer from lawns, animal droppings, automotive fluids, de-icing chemicals, and litter. This polluted water then enters the watershed through a storm drain or directly into a river or pond. The result is water that is unsafe for human use or for the aquatic ecosystem. Green Infrastructure slows down this polluted stormwater to be absorbed more naturally into the environment, instead of flowing into “gray” stormwater infrastructure such as storm drains.

The expo will include a presentation by keynote speaker, Clara Decerbo, Director at Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) as well as a variety of indoor and outdoor presentations, including a panel on Stormwater Financing.

General admission tickets include access to the full day of events as well as lunch and a light breakfast. RIDOT is covering the admission fee for Rhode Island state and municipal employees. Exhibition opportunities are available, please email Greg Gerritt at gerritt@mindspring.com for information.

RIGIC (a coalition of over 50 non-profits, businesses, and government agencies focused on managing stormwater with natural methods) has been very active in Rhode Island, focusing on projects that research and implement Green Infrastructure.

For more information contact Sara Churgin at 401.934.0842 or schurgin.ericd@gmail.com. Learn more about RIGIC at www.greeninfrastructureri.org. Tickets are available for purchase at https://GIC2023EXPO.eventbrite.com.