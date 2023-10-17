Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Rhode Island soldier buried at Arlington National Cemetery decades after Korean War death
A soldier from Rhode Island was laid to rest recently at Arlington National Cemetery, seventy-two years after his death at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War.
Newport police report for Oct. 16 – 17
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 16 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 17.
Speaker Shekarchi and Senate President Ruggerio lauded as Preservation Champions by The Preservation Society of Newport County
Speaker Shekarchi and Senate President Ruggerio were presented with the awards in recognition of their leadership in passing the Rhode Island film tax incentive.
Letter: Middletown $190M Bond – Please get the facts
By Don Morin, Middletown | Member of Middletown School Building Committee
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
