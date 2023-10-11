Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 1456 Payne Road on Block Island for $4,050,000.

Rosemary Tobin, Sales Associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Block Island Office, represented the Seller.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the third-highest sale on Block Island year-to-date.*

Custom designed by Meridian Homes, this contemporary style house sits on 2.79 acres and offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bath, and ocean views. Cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace, and landscaped grounds make up just some of the property highlights.

“We are thrilled to see the continued strong demand for property on Block Island, exemplified by the rapid sale of this new build after just one showing,” Rosemary stated. “It’s clear that Block Island is emerging as the premier destination for those seeking their vacation home. The island’s charm, natural beauty, and vibrant community make it a perfect choice for those looking to invest in a unique getaway.”

Rosemary Tobin has participated in five out of Block Island’s top seven sales year-to-date.

*Sale rankings and closing price information is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all sales for the period of January 1, 2023 – October 6, 2023. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.