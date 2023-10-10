NY Times bestselling author Michael Tougias will give a presentation on the war between the Colonists and Native Americans in 1675-76 at the Portsmouth Historical Society on October 19th at 6:30 PM. Tougias is the author of the acclaimed Until I Have No Country (A novel of King Philip’s War), and co-author with Eric Schultz of King Philip’s War: The History and Legacy of America’s Forgotten Conflict.

The first part of the presentation will discuss the Indian way of life, Colonial settlements, and the events leading up to the war. The second part covers the battles and the strategy during this cataclysmic war, which on a per capita basis was the bloodiest conflict in our nation’s history. Book signing and questions follow.

Slides include battle sites, period sketches, historic markers, maps, and suggestions for visiting road-side history. Tougias also discusses Native strategy during the war and the challenges of writing a historical novel. Former Commissioner of Indian Affairs for Massachusetts and member of the Wampanoag Tribe, Edith Andrews, is quoted on the novel’s back cover, commenting that “Until I Have No Country captures the essence of the Native American.” The novel includes adventure, romance, and intrigue while staying true to historical facts. A book signing will follow the presentation.

Tougias is best known for his seven books about true survival and rescue stories. His latest book is Extreme Survival: Lessons From Those Who Have Triumphed Against All Odds. The author grew up in Longmeadow, Massachusetts which was the scene of a raid during King Philip’s War and that is where the author’s fascination with this conflict began.

Tougias is the author and co-author of 29 non-fiction books including the national bestsellers Rescue of the Bounty, A Storm Too Soon, Overboard! The Finest Hours: The True Story of the Coast Guard’s Most Daring Rescue (made into a Disney movie), Derek’s Gift, The Cringe Chronicle and his award-winning book, There’s A Porcupine In My Outhouse! (Misadventures of a Mountain Man Wannabe). His book, Ten Hours Until Dawn: The True Story of Heroism and Tragedy Aboard the Can Do is the recipient of the American Library Association “Editors Choice” award. He also wrote a memoir titled The Waters Between Us: A Boy, A Father, Outdoor Misadventures and the Healing Power of Nature More about the author can be found at www.michaeltougias.com.

The talk will be held at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum, second floor, 870 East Main Rd Portsmouth RI. This event is open to the public, no pre-registration required. The lecture is free to members, $5.00 for non-members.

Please note that the second floor access is not handicap accessible.

For more info email PHSInfo@PortsmouthHistorical.org.