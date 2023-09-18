Paradigm Escape Rooms on William Street is bringing interactive entertainment to Aquidneck Island with two newly designed, second-generation escape room experiences, fit for everyone, rain or shine.

Deanna Lopes, Director of Paradigm Escape Rooms, will join What’sUpNewp at 2 pm on Monday, September 18 for a live virtual video conversation to tell us more about Paradigm.

Tune in live as the convo happens or watch anytime afterwards on WhatsUpNewp.com.