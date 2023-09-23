Sean Spicer, best known as the embattled Press Secretary for President Donald Trump was born on September 23, 1971. Born in Manhasset, New York, Spicer grew up on the East Bay where his parents worked. He attended Portsmouth Abbey School and later graduated from Connecticut College in New London, CT.

After graduating college, Spicer worked on a number of Republican campaigns and in the late 1990’s, and worked in Congress for several U.S. Representatives including Mike Pappas (R-NJ), Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ) and Mark Foley (R-FL).

Spicer joined the US Naval Reserve in 1999 and was assigned to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Naval Reserve Contingent in Washington, DC. He later worked for the George W. Bush administration and in 2011 was appointed Communications Director of the Republican National Committee.

In December 2016, Spicer was named White House Press Secretary. Known for his contentious relationship with the White House Press Corps, Spicer became a controversial figure after he misrepresented the size of the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration. He served as Press Secretary until July 2017.

After his time in Washington, Spicer made numerous public appearances including a cameo on the Emmy Awards, and later a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.” He presently hosts a political talk show on NewsMax, “Spicer & Co.