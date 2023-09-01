Rhode Island Commerce Corporation – the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island -today announced that it is excited to bring one of the Ocean State’s most iconic seafood dishes to life, the stuffed clam, or as it’s locally known, the “stuffie.”

Kicking off in key flight markets such as Detroit on Sept. 2, and making its rounds to Atlanta, Baltimore, and Los Angeles through the end of 2023, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation says that the stuffie installs will play a pivotal role in promoting tourism to Rhode Island.

“The installations will showcase the unique, lesser-known, yet delicious, cuisine offered in the Ocean State,” Rhode Island Commerce Corporation says in a press release. “Unbeknownst to most, quahogging or as some may call it, clamming, plays an integral role in Rhode Island – aiding in the growth of its $5 billion Blue Economy”.

In addition to the state’s culinary landscape, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation says that Rhode Island is steeped in gilded history and is the filming location of HBO’s “The Gilded Age;” highlighting some of the state’s most notable landmarks, such as the Newport Mansions. While the stuffie travels the nation, guests of Brea Mall in Brea, Calif. will be able to enjoy a Newport Mansion installation, Sept. 15 to Oct. 13, 2023.

“Rhode Island boasts a diverse and award-winning culinary scene and many cultural and historical attractions,” said Governor Dan McKee in a statement. “By bringing a little bit of the Ocean State to our direct fly markets across the country, we are working to increase tourism to Rhode Island which in turn supports our small businesses and continues our economic momentum.”

“Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is excited to provide an inside look at the state’s food scene and renowned history,” said Liz Tanner, Commerce Secretary in a statement. “Through our stuffie and Newport Mansion installations we’re paying homage to Rhode Islanders who embody the business behind the state’s beloved seafood dishes and historic notoriety.”

“The quahog is an awesome ambassador for Rhode Island and highlights our abundant and sustainable fishery in Narragansett Bay,” said Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terry Gray. “This humble mollusk represents one of our most valuable commercial fisheries and a vital part of our history, culture, traditions, and families. Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has done a great job on this marketing campaign to further raise the profile of Rhode Island as a foodie destination by taking our favorite local clam recipe on the road and making it the star of the show to attract new consumers regionally and nationally.”

Developed by local artisans in Rhode Island, Symmetry International – a division of Lance Industries, the stuffie installation alongside a hot sauce bottle will have an embedded TV monitor which will show a live-action rendition of a stuffie being made + recipe details, watch a quahogging video filmed on the Narragansett Bay, as well as view other images from around the state.

Brea Mall’s Newport Mansion installation will emulate a gilded age mansion’s opulent dining room complete with lavish décor and an immersive digital experience highlighting the Newport Mansion’s waterfront views, exterior + interiors and more.

Finally, future visitors who engage with either the stuffie or mansion installations can partake in an augmented reality experience and enter for a chance to win a three-night stay in Rhode Island including accommodations, dining, attraction tickets, and airfare.

For more information on traveling to Rhode Island, the state’s cuisine, history and more, visit https://www.visitrhodeisland. com .