The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the following updates on two ongoing projects they have on Aquidneck Island.

We will begin paving operations on Admiral Kalbfus Road southbound, followed by curbing, sidewalk, and electrical work. As a reminder, commuters for the Navy base can utilize the JT Connell Highway roadway south of the roundabout and the Connector Road for an easy alternative access point to the bridge.

Drainage and electrical site work is expected to begin along JT Connell Highway between the JT Connell Connector intersection and Van Zandt Avenue. Businesses are open during construction.

Paving and other miscellaneous work is also expected for the ongoing bridge rehabilitation along Route 138 at Third Street, Newport Secondary, and JT Connell Highway overpasses, and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway as needed.