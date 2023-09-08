The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the following updates on two ongoing projects they have on Aquidneck Island.
Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2, Newport
We will begin paving operations on Admiral Kalbfus Road southbound, followed by curbing, sidewalk, and electrical work. As a reminder, commuters for the Navy base can utilize the JT Connell Highway roadway south of the roundabout and the Connector Road for an easy alternative access point to the bridge.
Drainage and electrical site work is expected to begin along JT Connell Highway between the JT Connell Connector intersection and Van Zandt Avenue. Businesses are open during construction.
Paving and other miscellaneous work is also expected for the ongoing bridge rehabilitation along Route 138 at Third Street, Newport Secondary, and JT Connell Highway overpasses, and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway as needed.
Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown
Weather permitting, paving will continue next week, requiring overnight closures of Aquidneck Avenue, from East Main Road to Green End Avenue, Sunday-Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. During the closures, motorists are following a signed detour using Valley Street. Daytime drainage, curbing and sidewalk work will also continue throughout the project, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.