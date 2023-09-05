As the Mayor of Newport and Chair of the Newport School Committee, we are thrilled to extend a heartfelt welcome to all students, families, and school staff as we kick off the 2023-2024 school year. The beginning of the new year is always a time of excitement and anticipation, and we know that our schools’ leaders, teachers, and support professionals have been working incredibly hard to make sure that each student has a productive year. Whatever stage you are in your academic career, we want to stress the importance of valuing education and attending school every day.

For starters, learning grows the mind, drives progress, and fuels innovation. Every day spent in school is an investment in the future, both on an individual and collective level. With each lesson learned, every concept grasped, each challenge tackled, and every connection made, each student ensures a better and brighter tomorrow both for themselves and for the City of Newport.

On the other hand, every absence means that a student misses a chance for growth and discovery toward new frontiers of achievement. Missing more than a day of school a month can be devastating. Chronically absent students (missing on average a little less than two days of school a month), tend to struggle academically, and socially, and they are much less likely to graduate from high school. Less education often leads to lower incomes and a reduced standard of living.

We are inspired by Newport parents who talk to us about their hopes and dreams for their children. Parents and guardians tell us that they desperately want their children to have a better life than them: to be financially successful, physically healthy, and emotionally happy. It is understandable, who doesn’t want those very same things for their own family and community here in Newport? Our parents and grandparents taught us that if we work hard, focus on school, and read as many books as we possibly can, then we will be our very best selves.

As we return to a new school year, let us embrace each day of school with enthusiasm and determination. Let us prioritize getting to school every day, not just for our own family, but for the entire community. Together, we can create a brighter future for Newport, one day, one school, one classroom, and one student at a time.

Welcome back, Newport students! Your community stands with you, cheering for your successes and looking forward to being with you through everything that lies ahead.

Sincerely,

Mayor Xay and School Committee Chair Rebecca Bolan

#EveryDayMattersNewport

Stay updated with school calendars:

Newport Schools Calendar: https://www.npsri.net/page/calendars

The Met School Calendar: https://www.themethighschool.org/apps/events/2023/9/?

St. Michaels Calendar: https://smcds.org/calendar/