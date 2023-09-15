Timotheos (Tim) Tsohantaridis, born February 7, 1954, of Middletown, Rhode Island passed away peacefully at home on Monday September 11, 2023, Patriots Day, after a long fight with cancer. A Greek immigrant to Boston, Tim was a very proud US citizen. He attended Newton North High School, Barrington College, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, Ashland Theological Seminary, and the University of Athens, Greece. He met his wife Valerie at Barrington and regretfully leaves her and their two sons, Demetri and his wife Heidi, and Thaddeus and his wife Lindsay. Tim was the Papou to twelve adored and treasured grandchildren, Ava, Eleanor, Jude, Genevieve, Mary Rosamund, Edmund, Joseph and Gretchen, Esther, Rafe, Hazel, and Scarlett. He also leaves his brother Milton and wife Susan, and nephew John, and wife Julie. Tim and Valerie have one golden retriever, Maui, who misses him dearly. He is predeceased by his parents John and Parthena Tsohantaridis.

Tim was a professor, pastor, gifted soccer player and coach, who knew no strangers. He would speak to anyone, was genuinely interested, and cared. This was particularly helpful as a teacher and coach. He worked at George Fox University for 32 years as an associate professor of Biblical Studies and Greek, coached men and women’s soccer, and served as chaplain for five years. He loved his students and enjoyed taking international trips to Greece and other countries. Tim was honored to serve as pastor to the Greek Evangelical Church of Boston for three years in the early 1990s. He was a member and served in a variety of capacities for the Evangelical Friends Church of Middletown, RI and its denominational affiliate, EFC-ER over the years. He was a recorded Friends pastor, and an ordained minister in the Greek Evangelical Church.

One of Tim’s lifelong passions was soccer. He played exceptionally well with recognition, which included a stint on the US national team, where he was on the pitch with Pele. He coached at all levels, including collegiate and high school. In 1988 he led the George Fox Bruins to a National Christian College Athletic Association title and was voted National Coach of the Year. Under his leadership in the 1980s, George Fox qualified for the NCCAA National tournament three times. His love of the game was infectious, and he relished the opportunity to coach and teach his sons throughout their lifetimes together at every age.

Tim and Valerie enjoyed a rich life traversing back and forth from New England to the Northwest with a multitude of friends and family on both coasts, accompanied by children, cats, dogs and horses, and enjoying the best of rural, mountain and seaside living.

He deeply loved his family and was not ready to leave them but had every confidence in the God he loved even more.

The funeral will be at the Evangelical Friends Church (EFCNewport) 70 Bliss Mine Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 on Saturday September 16, 2023, at 10 AM, burial at Newport Memorial Park, with a luncheon reception immediately following at the church. All are welcome.