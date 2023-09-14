Portsmouth, RI – Raymond J. Johnson, 96, of Portsmouth, died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 10, 2023. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene (Flynn) Johnson, who died just 2 months ago.

Born in Quincy, MA on July 3, 1927, he was the son of the late Ray and Mary (Hennebury) Johnson.

Raymond worked for many years in the Shipbuilding Industry. He worked for multiple companies that owned the shipyards where he worked; Bethlehem Steel at one time owned the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, MA (ship building) as well as the shipyard in East Boston (ship repair). It was eventually acquired by General Dynamics in the 1960’s. Raymond was the Quarterman, the Supervisor of the Inside Machine Shop. He also trained apprentices at the shipyards. One of his specialties was dealing with shafts and he was recruited to help with repairs of shafts in the Nuclear Power Plants in both New Hampshire and the Carolinas. His work even took him to job sites as far away as Brazil.

Raymond loved to fly, obtaining his pilots license as a young man. He would often go flying after work and found it to be very peaceful and relaxing. Traveling across the USA was another hobby of his, spending time on the West Coast, also visiting many National Parks and exploring his home base of New England.

When Raymond and Irene married in 2004 they continued to spend some time traveling, which they both enjoyed so much, visiting Hawaii, Italy, Sarasota, FL and closer to home, spending time in New Hampshire and on Cape Cod. And, of course, spending time with family was always dear to his heart.

Raymond is survived by his loving family, niece Donna Giblin and her husband Edward, of Portsmouth, RI; his great niece Kathleen Grotteberg and her husband Paul, of Bristol, RI and their children, great-grandsons Lukas and Alex Grotteberg; and his great-nephew Michael Giblin and his wife Ellie Merritt, of Washington, DC. He is also survived by his cousin, Marion Hennebury of Lake Worth, FL, as well as his dear friend, Wes Kotowski and his wife Kathy of Boston, MA.

Raymond is preceded in death by a brother, Frederick M. Johnson, Sr. and a nephew, Frederick ‘Freddie’ M. Johnson, Jr.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 8:00 am-9:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following calling hours, at 10:00 am at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street in Newport.

Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 18 Williams Street Newport, RI 02840 or to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871.

