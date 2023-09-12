Carlos M. Quijada Gomez, 51, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on September 5, 2023. He was the husband of Rosa (Gonzalez) Gonzalez de Quijada.

Born in Nueva Concepcion, Chalatenango, El Salvador on January 30, 1972, He was the son of Miguel Quijada and Florinda Gomez Quijada.

Carlos was a man who was full of joy and hard work. He moved to Rhode Island in 2019 and worked with his nephew at Flores Landscaping. He was loved and respected by his customers and anyone he had the opportunity to meet. Carlos attended Cristiana Britanica Church and Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and watching a soccer games in his free time.

Carlos is survived by his wife Rosa and their children; Brandon Quijada Gonzalez and Milena Quijada Gonzalez both of Middletown, and Leydri Quijada Gonzalez of El Salvador, his nephew Henry Flores of Middletown, and many more cousins and extended family in El Salvador.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, September 17, from 4:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A service of remberance and prayer will begin at 5:00 pm by the pastors Carlos Alann and Auder Aldana in the funeral home.

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

